LRIT

The LR girls 4x2 team of Ava Carbonneau, Sylvie Brownlow, Brooklyn Hinton and Ellen Wambui placed 8th in their first meet of the season. (Courtesy Photo)

The Lake Region indoor track team braved the elements this past weekend, and headed out to compete in their first meet of the year.

The event was hosted by UVM, as will  most of the meets this season barring an unforeseen incident.

Tags

Recommended for you