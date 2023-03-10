IG

Kingdom Blades center Isabel Gaudreau (54) tries to get a shot off during the third period of Thursday night's game. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

BURLINGTON–The Kingdom Blades fell short in their quest for their the program's first championship on Thursday night, as they fell by the score of 4-1 to Woodstock Wasps.

We will have more on this story in the Express on 3-13-23.

Tags

Recommended for you