LYNDON CENTER–The Kingdom Blades have undergone several changes over the last couple of years.
They have gone from being a primarily North Country-based team, to being Lyndon-centric, and now they are being run by St. Johnsbury Academy.
They have also gone from playing at the Ice Haus in Jay, to splitting time between the Ice Haus and the Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center, and now they are playing all of their home games at Fenton Chester.
Last season the team managed just two wins in their first season with the Academy being the host school, and now, under second year coach and BFA St. Albans alumni Shaun Mosher, the team is looking to find some stability and make their mark in an increasingly competitive girls high school hockey scene in Vermont.
For the full story, see the Express on 12-5-22.
