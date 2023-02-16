EAST MONTPELIER–The Kingdom Blades were in action on Wednesday night, as they traveled to take on the U-32 Raiders.
It would be an exciting affair, as neither team would allow the other to gain a serious advantage, and the two teams would eventually head to overtime.
In the extra session Gabi Young would create a turnover that left her with an one-on-one to get to the goaltender.
She skated around the Raider defender, drove hard to the net, and went high, blocker side to score the game-winning goal and give the Blades a 4-3 win and a pleasant bus ride back to the Kingdom.
For more, see the Express on 2-17-23.