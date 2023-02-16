MR

Kingdom Blades defenseman Morgan Rivard (13) moves the puck out of her zone. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

EAST MONTPELIER–The Kingdom Blades were in action on Wednesday night, as they traveled to take on the U-32 Raiders.

It would be an exciting affair, as neither team would allow the other to gain a serious advantage, and the two teams would eventually head to overtime.

Tags

Recommended for you