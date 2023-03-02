TB

Kingdom Blades goalie Taylor Blaise returned from injury and posted a shutout in the Blades’ quarterfinal win over Rice. (Photo By The Old One)

LYNDON CENTER–The number three Kingdom Blades welcomed in the sixth-ranked Rice Green Knights to the Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday night for a Division II playoff showdown.

The two teams had met a week earlier with the Blades coming out on top.

