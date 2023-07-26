The 2022-2023 hockey season was a good one for Lake Region’s Ella Blaise of the Kingdom Blades.
Blaise led the team in goals and points, and helped the Blades reach the Division II Championship Game for the first time in program history.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
The 2022-2023 hockey season was a good one for Lake Region’s Ella Blaise of the Kingdom Blades.
Blaise led the team in goals and points, and helped the Blades reach the Division II Championship Game for the first time in program history.
Although the Blades came up short against the Wasps of Woodstock, the team lost nobody to graduation, and they are coming back one year wiser, and one year better, especially Blaise.
This summer Ella had the opportunity to attend the USA Hockey National Player Development Camp for players born in 2008 that was held at Miami University in Oxford, OH the week of July 10th.
Ella got the chance to skate with some of the best hockey players in her age group, and she says the experience was invaluable.
We caught up with her on Tuesday evening to talk about her time in Ohio, what is coming down the pipe, and a little more.
For the full story, see the Express on 7-27-23.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.