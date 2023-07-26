EB

Kingdom Blades forward Ella Blaise (11) celebrates scoring a goal against Hartford during the 2022-2023 season. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

The 2022-2023 hockey season was a good one for Lake Region’s Ella Blaise of the Kingdom Blades.

Blaise led the team in goals and points, and helped the Blades reach the Division II Championship Game for the first time in program history.

