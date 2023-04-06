AB

Junior Anisa Brasseur will be slotted in as a top five singles player for the Falcons in the 2023 season. She will also be doing some photography for the Express during the season, so you can be on the lookout for some of her photos from the team’s matches. (File Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

Check out our preview of the 2023 North Country girls tennis team in the Express on 4-7-23 to read about coach Suzy Bluett's return as head coach of the program.

Recommended for you