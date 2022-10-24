BR

NVU-Lyndon’s Brett Roy, seen here with teammate Matt Abbott (8), was named the NAC Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance against UMPI. (Photo Courtesy)

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon junior goalkeeper Brett Roy (Newport, VT) was named the North Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 23rd, as announced by the conference office on Monday. For more, see the Express on 10-25-22.

