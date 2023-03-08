SB

North Country sophomore Sabine Brueck. (Photo The Old One)

North Country sophomore Sabine Brueck added another accolade to her already impressive resume just days after winning the Division II State Championship. Brueck was named the 2022-2023 Vermont Girls Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year. She becomes the first girls basketball player in North Country history to earn this award. We will have more on this in the coming days.

