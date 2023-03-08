North Country sophomore Sabine Brueck added another accolade to her already impressive resume just days after winning the Division II State Championship. Brueck was named the 2022-2023 Vermont Girls Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year. She becomes the first girls basketball player in North Country history to earn this award. We will have more on this in the coming days.
featured
Brueck Named 2022-2023 Vermont Girls Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year
- Mike Olmstead Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Barton Town Results
- Coventry Rejects Bond Vote
- Derby Town Moderator Vote Tied
- Brownington Town Meeting Results
- Brueck Named 2022-2023 Vermont Girls Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year
- Westfield Town Meeting Results
- Troy Town Meeting Results
- Newport Has a New Mayor, City Council and Budget Votes are In
Popular Content
Articles
- Newport Has a New Mayor, City Council and Budget Votes are In
- Athletes of the Week: The North Country Girls Basketball Team
- Falcon Boys Defeat MSJ 54-38 to Earn Trip to Barre
- Perfection! Falcons Go Undefeated to Win Second Title in Three Years
- Kingdom Blades Heading to the Division II Championship Game
- Brighton Moves to Selectboard Appointed Clerk
- Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District Approve Budget
- Brueck Named 2022-2023 Vermont Girls Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year
- Troy Town Meeting Results
- Police operation concludes in Orleans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.