NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons returned home on Monday afternoon and welcomed in the Thetford Panthers for a little high school girls soccer action.
With goalie Maya Auger out due to illness, a familiar face returned to the nets, as Rileigh Fortin got the call to start in goal for the first time this year.
Fortin would don her familiar orange goalie jersey and patrol the nets in the first half.
Not taking any chances, Falcons’ coach Pete Kellaway called up Randi Fortin, Rileigh’s younger sister, from the JV team to be the backup keeper.
Randi would take over for her sister in goal in the second half, and for the first time in recent history, or at least since this editor has been on the job, two sisters combined to get a shutout for North Country, as Rileigh and Randi combined to make four saves, and along with Sabine Brueck’s second hat trick in less than week, the Falcons had no problem defeating the Panthers by a 5-0 margin.
