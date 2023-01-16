Bruecks

Sabine (left) and Cooper (right) Brueck, both scored 21 points in their respective games this weekend. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

Siblings Cooper and Sabine Brueck both scored 21 points in their teams' wins over Milton (boys, 75-37) and Mount Abraham (girls, 49-22) on Saturday. For more, see the Express on 1-17-22.

