BOSTON (AP) — The NHL fined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 on Tuesday for his criticism of the officials after Game 5 of Boston’s second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.
The Islanders scored three power-play goals on four chances in a 5-4 victory on Monday night while being called for two penalties themselves. After the game, Cassidy commended the officials but said the teams were treated differently despite playing similar styles.
“I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” he said. “The calls, the exact calls that are getting called on us do not get called on them — and I don’t know why.
“Maybe we need to sell them more — flop — but that’s not us.”
Asked about Cassidy’s comments, New York coach Barry Trotz noted that his team was one of the least penalized in the regular season. The Bruins had the most minor penalties called on them this year, and the Islanders were 29th in the 31-team league.
But some of the calls in Monday’s game were for plays that often are ignored.
“It’s not like I’m sitting there going, ‘Every call against us sucks.’ It’s not true. It’s just the end of the day, the similar plays — they need to be penalized on those plays,” Cassidy said. “They play hard, hard brand of hockey. Love the way they play. But they commit as many infractions as we do — trust me. It’s just a matter of calling ‘em.”
Also Tuesday, the league fined Bruins forward Nick Ritchie the maximum of $5,000 for elbowing Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in the first period of Game 5.
Here is a look at game 6.
Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)
Uniondale, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Islanders lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the 14th time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 5-4.
The Islanders are 32-17-7 against the rest of their division. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.
The Bruins are 33-16-7 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 65 total minutes.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Josh Bailey has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-27 in 54 games this season. David Pastrnak has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.