NEWPORT–Charlotte Brynn of Newport recently returned from the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ice Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France.
Brynn, 57, brought home three gold medals in her age group, and in doing so she set two world records in her age group as well.
In the 500 Meter Freestyle, she finished with a time of 7:48:04, breaking the previous world record of 9:15.74.
In the 250-Meter Freestyle she finished in 3:38:99, setting another world record in her age group.
She also claimed a gold medal for her age group in the 1,000 meter freestyle, finishing in 16 minutes and 50 seconds -- All in 37 F waters.
Although a resident of the Untied States now, Brynn competed in the Championships representing Team New Zealand, her native country.
We at the Express caught up with Brynn to talk about her performance in France, how she prepared, and a little more.
For the full story, see the Express on 1-26-23.