Longtime Kingdom Games competitor and Newport resident, Charlotte Brynn, recently got back from a world class performance at the IISA’s World Championship. (Photo Kingdom Games)

NEWPORT–Charlotte Brynn of Newport recently returned from the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ice Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France.

Brynn, 57, brought home three gold medals in her age group, and in doing so she set two world records in her age group as well.

