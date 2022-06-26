ANCHORAGE–If you are a regular of these sports pages, then you have no doubt come across the name Tyler Tinker, or occasionally Tyler Payne.
Tinker owned and operated Pride Performance Fitness in Newport for several years, as well as performed as professional wrestler under the name Tyler Payne for the Eastern Township Wrestling Association, or ETWA as it is commonly known.
A few years a ago during the first months of the pandemic, Tyler and his wife Kayla had an opportunity to embark on a new adventure in the last great American frontier, Alaska.
In the coming days, stay tuned to the Express as we detail Tyler's journey.