The Ceramic Pro/Paquette’s team. Back row: First base coach Jeremy Wright, Kelly Provoncha, Amy Joy, Krista Sargent, Melissa Cederman, Abbey Lalime, Bridget Sargent, Rileigh Fortin, Riann Fortin, Andrea Royer, third base coach Jeremy Delabruere. Front row: Stephanie Merchant, Amber Everett, Kayla Wright, Sabrina Matthews, head coach Rhonda Howard, Leslie Delabruere, Christiane Brown. Missing from the photo are Addison Jensen, Jodi Fortin, and Merranda Morin. (Photo Courtesy)

Check out our story on the Ceramic Pro/Paquette's women's softball team earning a spot at the National ASA Softball Tournament in the Express on 8-1-22.

