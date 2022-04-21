NEWPORT–The North Country track and softball teams will make their home debuts in the next couple of days.
Instead of having their first home meet be in early May, the track and field Falcons will get the home portion of their schedule underway Friday, starting at noon.
North Country will host BFA St. Albans in a dual meet starting at 12:00.
On Saturday, the softball team, instead of traveling to take on CVU in Hinesburg, will now play host to the Redhawks instead.
The varsity game will get underway at 11:00, while the JV team will take the field at 1:00.
In other news, the North Country baseball games scheduled for Tuesday the 19th will now be made up on Saturday the 23rd at MVU.
First pitch is scheduled for 11:00.