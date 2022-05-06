NEWPORT–The North Country track and field team hosted their first full meet of the 2022 season.
They had previously hosted a freshmen only meet and a dual meet with BFA St. Albans, but this time around it was a packed house, as Lake Region, St. Johnsbury, Lyndon Institute, Craftsbury, Richford, U-32, Oxbow, Lamoille, Rivendell, Danville, and Enosburg joined the Falcons on a beautiful early May day.
It would be a fantastic day for the Falcons, as the girls team took first place and the boys team placed second.
Rounding out the top five on the girls side were St. Johnsbury, U-32, Lamoille, and Lake Region.
On the boys side the always powerful Hilltopper fro St. J took first, Lyndon third, followed by Craftsbury and Richford, who edged out Lake Region by a mere two points.
