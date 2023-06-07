It has been a long time since the Montreal Canadiens have signed a young, pure goal scorer to a contract of any considerable length.
That changed on Monday when the Habs inked 22 year-old Wisonson native Cole Caufield to an eight-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31). The deal will pay him an average salary of $7.85 million per season.
Let’s look back at how we came to Cole’s new deal with Montreal.
Caufield was drafted 15th overall in 2019 by the Habs, and after a successful career at the University of Wisconsin where he won the Hobey Baker Award as college’s top player, he turned pro at the end of the 2020-2021 season, joining the Canadiens on their unimmaginable journey to the Stanley Cup Finals where they would lose to Tampa Bay in five games.
He would score 4 goals and notch 8 assists for 12 points during the Habs’ run, and that total might’ve been more had the coaching staff recognized sooner the connection he had quickly developed with the Habs’ other young franchise player, Nick Suzuki.
In his first full rookie campaign, Caufied’s season was one of two halves.
The first half, under then-coach Dominique Ducharme, was a disaster.
Ducharme, clearly not sure what to do with the young sniper, bounced him up and down the line-up, and even optioned him back to the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate in Laval, The Rockets.
But the winds of change in Montreal started to blow.
Long-time General Manager Marc Bergevin was relieved of his duties, and owner Geoff Molson started to restructure the Habs’ front office.
The rebuild started with the hiring of Jeff Gorton as Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations in late November 2021.
With the addition of Gorton to the staff, it was clear that Ducharme’s time as Canadiens bench boss was going to come to an end.
The hiring of General Manager Kent Hughes in January 2022 solidified it.
The Canadiens were clearly going nowhere, with the Cup run the previous season leaving the team decimated with injuries, so it was time for a change.
Enter Martin St. Louis.
St. Louis was brought in to coach the Canadiens on an interim bases on February 9th, 2022.
St. Louis, who had long ago earned the admiration of Caufield due to his similar small stature and successful career, knew exactly what to do with Cole.
Put him back on a line with Suzuki and let them play.
What happened then was magic.
Over the remaining 37 games under St. Louis, Cole scored 22 goals, compared to just 1 goal under Ducharme.
Caulfied’s late run was capped off by a four-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the season finale to give the youngster his first career NHL hat trick, and give him the team-lead in goals for the season with 23.
He finished one goal behind the rookie goal scoring leader in 2021-2022, Tanner Jeannot, who notched 24, and tied for second place with former Team USA teammate Trevor Zegras of the Ducks and Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings.
Prior to the 2022 NHL Draft, St. Louis would be named the official head coach of the team, and at the Draft the Canadiens would shake up their stagnant roster, to go along with selecting first overall, where they took Slovakian Juraj Slafkovsky.
These changes in lineup and type of players showed that the team would no longer be playing the old-school, slow, defensive style of hockey that had been defining the Canadiens for several seasons.
Aiding in the shift of approach was basically the end of the playing days of future Hall of Fame goaltender Carey Price.
With Price no longer the backstop, gone were the days where the Habs could rely on tCarey, much like they did in the 2021 Cup run, to carry the team to low-scoring wins with his outstanding play.
The shift to catch up with the rest of the NHL was now underfoot, and at the forefront were Caufield and the newly named Captain of the team, Suzuki.
As the 2022-2023 preseason got going, the changes could be seen starting to unfold.
Not only was the team utilizing their youngsters up front, they were starting to shift in their young, talented defencemen as well.
Everyone knew what the deal was: The Canadiens were in a full rebuild, Price’s career was all but over, and the team was going to take their lumps.
But the future was on display, as Caufield and Suzuki were back playing together as the season got underway.
Things were actually going better than expected early on before injuries would start to accumulate.
Caufield was more than doing his part, tallying 26 goals before a season-ending shoulder injury sidelined him in January.
Prior to the injury, Cole was on pace for 46 goals, and scoring fifty was not out of the realm of possibilities.
Keep this in mind.
The Canadiens’ last player to have a season with 40 goals or more was Vincent Damphouse back in the 1993-94 season, so to have the first potential 40+ goal scorer in nearly 30 years sidelined was tough.
As the season progressed, more and more injuries piled up, and Caufield would still be leading the team in goals coming into the last week of the season.
The one player would make it through all 82 games of the season for the Habs would be Suzuki, and Nick would end up tying Cole’s mark of 26 goals in the final game of the regular season.
Caufield, 26 goals in 46 games, Suzuki, 26 goals in 82 games.
This isn’t a knock against Nick.
Often times throughout the second half of the year, with Caufield watching from press box, you could easily tell that Nick missed his linemate, and social media posts between the two more than reinforced it.
Which brings us to this year’s offseason.
As the playoffs were unfolding, there was more than enough to keep hockey fans occupied, with the Bruins losing to the Panthers in the first round, the Leafs once again under-preforming and losing in the second round, also to the Panthers, and then the NHL Draft Lottery, where the biggest prize since Sidney Crosby, Connor Bedard, was set to learn his fate.
In what some would call a bit of a controversial draft lottery, Chicago would be awarded the top pick, all but solidifying Bedard’s location for the 2023-2024 season.
Montreal would end up with the fifth pick, and with an absolutely loaded draft, the Habs will still be able to add to their impressive list of players in their system, which includes forwards Owen Beck, Sean Farrell (who made his NHL debut late in the season after captaining Harvard’s team), and Joshua Roy, along with Boston University’s standout defenceman Lane Hutson, and 2021 controversial draft pick Logan Mailloux, who has been a mission to rehab his image after an issue took place prior to the 2021 draft.
All the while Canadiens fans were wondering what would happen with Caufield.
With his rehab from shoulder injury progressing on time, would Montreal be able to reach a deal with the young American sniper?
Would Caufield want to leave Montreal for potentially greener pastures once his rookie deal was up?
Would the Canadiens try to package him in a trade to acquire the rights to the number one overall draft pick?
All of those questions would be answered this week with the announcement of Cole’s signing.
At his press conference on Monday, Caufield spoke lovingly about being in Montreal for the long term.
Here are a few exerts:
On the significance of signing a long-term deal in Montreal:
“It’s obviously a pretty big part of it. I think the way this organization is going, the plan that’s intact, all that stuff that just makes a lot of sense. I love being [in Montreal]. It’s a second home, first home - whatever you want to call it - for me. So, I’m excited to be here long term. I think it puts my family in a good place as well, so all those things kind of went into this final number and years, and I’m very excited and very lucky to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for a long time.”
On what makes him proud to be a Montreal Canadien:
“Just going to the rink every day, you see so many of these big-name guys and [you get] to see what they’ve done and learn about their stories and things like that. But at the end of the day, they’re still those same people and they still care about this team so much. So for me, I’m just another part of the puzzle. All these guys have given so much to the organization and the team, and they still give back to this day. If I can just continue that legacy and continue that growth for the game in Montreal - I mean, it’s obviously got everything it needs. But my love and passion for the game and just always wanting to be a part of this team - it’s a very special group to be a part of and you get to learn something new every day from these guys. I put my pride way in front of any of the individual stuff. It’s just a blast to be a part of this team, and the organization has so many great qualities and people behind it that not many people hear too much about, but it’s really special to be a part of.”
On he and Suzuki as leaders of the team moving forward:
“Nick and I are just going to continue to grow on what we’ve done already. I think there’s a lot more out there, but what we’ve built so far in these three years is something special and we’re only going to get better as the years go on. So that, for us, is one part. We want to be leaders of the team and kind of grow our team in the right direction and push everybody every day. I think that our energy and our passion feed off the rest of the team and, like I said earlier, it’s contagious in the room right now. Everybody’s positive, everybody trusts what we’re doing, and I think only good things can happen from that. We’ll take it one step at a time, one year at a time, and go from there. We’ll set short-term expectations throughout the year, just try to get better every day, do our best and see what happens. But at the end of the day, it’s all about winning in this league and especially in this organization, so we want to get back there as fast as possible.”
He also updated folks on the status of his rehab, saying, “I got cleared about 10 days ago for full activity, so that’s been nice. It’s been a long journey for me. It’s been tough at times but at the end of the day, we’re cleared now, so it’s full go. I’ve been skating two or three times a week for the past five months now, and I just kind of got into the shooting things. I’m really looking forward to having this full summer to make sure I’m back to 100% and the way the things are going right now, I’m not too worried at all.”
So, with Cole and Suzuki both now inked to long-term deals (Suzuki’s deal came in October 2021), it is time to see what the Canadiens can do as they head into year two of the rebuild with these two leading the way.
A few players that you might see back with the Habs this year:
Forwards: Kirby Dach, Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, Michael Pezzetta, Joel Armia, Sean Monahan, Denis Gurianov, Slafkovsky, Jake Evans, Farrell, Mike Hoffman.
Defencemen: Joel Edmunson, David Savard, Johnathan Kovacevic (who led the team in games played for D-men with 77), Kaden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Justin Barron, Arber Xhekaj, Mike Matheson.
Goalies: Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen.
To wrap it up, I am not saying Caufield is the be all end all of the Canadiens’ future, nor am I saying that he is solely responsible for the shift in direction.
But I am saying, that his arrival, and subsequent impact on the organization, has definitely left an impression that may or may not have helped the storied franchise move away from what had grown stale and unsuccessful, to a future filled with talented young players and some crafty veterans, that will hopefully see the team return to their former glory, and maybe, just maybe, raise Lord Stanley’s Cup once again.