22 year-old forward Cole Caufield inked an eight-year contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, a sign that the Canadiens are definitely moving in a new direction. (File Photo, Montreal Canadiens)

It has been a long time since the Montreal Canadiens have signed a young, pure goal scorer to a contract of any considerable length.

That changed on Monday when the Habs inked 22 year-old Wisonson native Cole Caufield to an eight-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31). The deal will pay him an average salary of $7.85 million per season.

