NCsenGB

North Country seniors, back L-R: Hailey Pothier, Bailey Arkley, Riann Fortin. Front, L-R: Adrianna Chaput, McKenna Marsh, and Julia Baker. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

The Falcons came up a little short against BFA St. Albans on Tuesday night. Read more about it in the Express on 3-4-21.

Tags

Recommended for you