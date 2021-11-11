NEWPORT–Prior to coming to North Country, Clarissa Demers had never played in a field hockey game in her life, but she did have a couple of family members that played the game.
Her aunt Chantelle Bouchard was, and currently is, the head coach for the North Country field hockey team, and her daughter Emilie and Clarissa’s sister both played.
She went to tryouts the fall of her freshman year, made the JV team, and the rest, as they say, is history.
She would be called up from the JV team late in her inaugural season and never looked back, becoming a key part of the varsity team, which included being captain the final two years of her career.
This past week her hard work this season would be greatly rewarded, as she was named the Capital League’s Player of the Year (POY), as well as being named to the All-Capital First Team.
