Instructors Darald Moulton, Eric Camber, Jessica Judd, David Jacobs and Roger Ashman pose for a picture with their hardware in front of the Derby Fish & Game Clubhouse. (Courtesy Photo)

The summer of success continues for the Derby Fish & Game Club.

Earlier this summer the club’s Hunter Education Instructors and Volunteers were chosen as the 2022 Vermont Hunter Education Programs Teaching Team of the Year.

