The summer of success continues for the Derby Fish & Game Club.
Earlier this summer the club’s Hunter Education Instructors and Volunteers were chosen as the 2022 Vermont Hunter Education Programs Teaching Team of the Year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
The summer of success continues for the Derby Fish & Game Club.
Earlier this summer the club’s Hunter Education Instructors and Volunteers were chosen as the 2022 Vermont Hunter Education Programs Teaching Team of the Year.
Eric Camber and Jessica Judd are the program’s lead instructors, and they are joined by a team of volunteers that include Darald Moulton, Roger Ashman, Tucker Camber, Ty Camber, Lorelei Lewis, Mark Hinton, Michelle Ferwerda and David Jacobs.
For the full story, see the Express on 7-27-23.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.