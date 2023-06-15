NEWPORT–For close to a decade, Father’s Day weekend in Newport has featured the Kingdom Cares Softball Tournament.
Each year the tournament is held to raise funds to help offset the costs for a local community member that is dealing with a health issue.
To date, the tournament has raised close to $50,000.
Started in 2013, the tournament has taken place each year at Gardner Park, save for 2020 and 2021 for obvious reasons.
Last year the tournament returned after their two-year Covid hiatus, albeit in a scaled down version with food trucks providing sustenance to the players and spectators.
This year the tournament is back to it’s original form, with the organizers and volunteers doing the cooking.
Co-founders Rhonda Howard and Heidi Santaw stopped by the Express earlier this week to talk about the 9th edition tournament, what changes are happening, and a little more.
For the full story, see the Express on 6-16-23.