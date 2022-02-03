BEIJING–Susan Dunklee is calling it a career.
The Barton, Vermont native will participate in her third and final Olympic games this month in Beijing, competing once again in the Biathlon events.
After she hangs up her skis as an active competitor, she will be as the Director of Running at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, where she has trained and currently lives near.
Susan was nice enough to answer a few questions via email about the upcoming games, as she was getting ready to compete.
For more, see the Express on 2-4-22.