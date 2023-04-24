NEWPORT–The local branch of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles (F.O.E.), which is F.O.E.# 4329 in Newport, is branching out their fundraising efforts this year.
For those not familiar, the Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.
The organization raises over $10 million dollars annually for different charitable ventures, and the local branch here in Newport is a part of those fundraising efforts.
This year the club is hosting their first ever a golf tournament, which will take place on May 13th at the Newport Country Club (NCC) starting at 9:00.
The primary beneficiary is an organization close to the Eagles’ heart, Bridge to the Cure, which promotes diabetes research.
They will also be using a portion of the proceeds to help fund the club itself.
Registration is $400.00 for a team of four, and it includes breakfast, which will be served for one hour prior to the 9:00 start time, 18 holes of golf, cart fees, and a welcome bag.
We caught up with Eagles officers Madame President of Auxiliary Ginny Gray and Worthy President Vaughn Cloney to talk about this new venture for the club.
