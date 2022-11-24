ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers came out for the 2022 season with high hopes, looking to win more than four games for the first time in multiple years.
Not only did they exceed that number, they also went on a magical run in the postseason that saw them make it to the Division III Semifinals where they would fall to Stowe.
Their play over the last half of the season, especially heading into and during the postseason, more than caught the eyes of several coaches, and that reflected in their eight All-Capital League selections.
Sakoya Sweeney and Madison Brown were First Team honorees, Alyssa Butler, Indie Haney, and Paige Currier were Second Team selections, and Hesther Alexander, Annabella Aiken, and Sylvia Brownlow were Honorable Mentions.
