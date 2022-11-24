SS

Sakoya Sweeney was one of eight Lady Rangers to earn All-Capital honors this season. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers came out for the 2022 season with high hopes, looking to win more than four games for the first time in multiple years.

Not only did they exceed that number, they also went on a magical run in the postseason that saw them make it to the Division III Semifinals where they would fall to Stowe.

