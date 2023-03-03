NEWPORT–The North Country boys basketball team defeated Mount St. Joseph in the quarterfinals 54-38 to earn a spot in the Division II Semifinals on Wednesday night at 8:15. For more, see the Express on 3-6-23.
Falcon Boys Defeat MSJ 54-38 to Earn Trip to Barre
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
