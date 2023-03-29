NCGB

North Country’s Rileigh Fortin, Emma Fortin, Cora Nadeau, Sarah Roy, Addie Nelson, Sabine Brueck, Maya Auger, and Haidin Bathalon were on hand in Hinesburg to receive the Spalding Award for their perfect season. (Photo By The Old One)

What can be said about the 2022-2023 North Country girls basketball team that hasn’t been said already.

A perfect season, a second Division II State Championship in three years, tremendous defense, an explosive offense, it has all been said.

