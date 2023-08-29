NEWPORT–To say the North Country girls soccer team’s 2022 season came to an end earlier than expected would be an understatement.
After running through the regular season with a record of 11-2-1, it seemed like the Falcons were poised for a deep run in the postseason.
Unfortunately they would get upset by Milton in the quarterfinals, ending what was otherwise a very successful season.
Coach Pete Kellaway is once again back at the helm of the squad, and this year he and his crew will look to avenge their early postseason exit in 2022.
