NCGBMidd

The North Country girls basketball team improved their record to 12-0 with a win over Middlebury after a day team building activities at Middlebury College. (Courtesy Photo)

MIDDLEBURY–What was supposed to be a regular trip to face the Middlebury Tigers turned into a whole day of team building activities and more for the North Country girls basketball team.

The Falcons were slated to play the Tigers at the high school, but some damage to floor in the school’s gym resulted in the game to be moved to Middlebury College.

Tags

Recommended for you