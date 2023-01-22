MIDDLEBURY–What was supposed to be a regular trip to face the Middlebury Tigers turned into a whole day of team building activities and more for the North Country girls basketball team.
The Falcons were slated to play the Tigers at the high school, but some damage to floor in the school’s gym resulted in the game to be moved to Middlebury College.
The move allowed the team to engage in numerous activities as a group on the college’s campus, as North Country head coach Sarah Roy explained.
“We had a great day at Middlebury College together. We went early to watch the college women host Williams College. There was a women’s hockey game going on in the complex, an indoor track meet, and a swim meet, too! We checked out all of it together, so much fun! It was a long day, but great memories were made.”
As for the game itself, it would be a total team effort, as almost the entire roster got into the scorebook with the Falcons coming away with a decisive 72-33 win to move to 12-0 on the year.
