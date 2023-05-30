2nddoubles

The North Country second doubles team of Winter Toulon (left) and Natasha Godfrey (right) picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win in the Falcons' playoff match on Tuesday. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country girls tennis Falcons won all of their matches against Brattleboro on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the second round of the playoffs by the score of 7-0.

For more, see the Express on 6-1-23.

