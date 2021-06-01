NEWPORT–The North Country tennis girls closed out the 2021 season on a high note, as they defeated Harwood 5-2 in their final match of the year.
Falcon Tennis Girls Top Harwood to Close Out the Season
- Mike Olmstead
