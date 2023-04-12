KD

North Country junior Koyle Dennis placed fourth in the high jump at Monday’s track and field meet hosted by BFA St. Albans. (Photo By Ben Kaufman, County Courier)

ST. ALBANS–The North Country track and field kicked off their season with a meet at BFA St. Albans. The girls would place first, and the boys finished second. You can see see all the top finishes, as well as the team's preview, in the Express on 4-13-23.

