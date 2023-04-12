ST. ALBANS–The North Country track and field kicked off their season with a meet at BFA St. Albans. The girls would place first, and the boys finished second. You can see see all the top finishes, as well as the team's preview, in the Express on 4-13-23.
Falcon Track Girls Take First, Boys Second, in Season Opener at BFA
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Concerns About Direction Legislature is Heading-full
- Newport Ambulance’s Troy Station Opens
- Newport Ambulance’s Troy Station Opens-full
- Firefighter Recruitment Effort Under Way-full
- Brownington Grant Helps Cover Cost Overruns for Center Road Project
- Brownington Grant Helps Cover Cost Overruns for Center Road Project-Full
- Falcon Track Girls Take First, Boys Second, in Season Opener at BFA
- Firefighter Recruitment Effort Under Way
Popular Content
Articles
- AAU Basketball Season is in Full Swing
- City Manager is Stepping Down
- City Manager is Stepping Down-full
- Coventry Selectboard Names New Member
- An International Conundrum, Health Officer Denied Access to Border Buildings
- Gov. Scott Criticizes Proposed Transportation Fee Increase
- Farm Equipment Appears to be Cause of Nelson Farm Fire
- State to Take Over Property Reappraisals? - Full Story
- Gov. Scott Criticizes Proposed Transportation Fee Increase-Full article
- Charli Kellaway Wins Senior Miss Sheer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.