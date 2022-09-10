Field

Friends, family, and former players, along with the current North Country varsity and junior varsity boys soccer teams, gather to pose for a picture with former North Country coach Jose Batista at the naming ceremony of the soccer field after the legendary coach. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country soccer field was officially christened Jose Batista Field on Saturday morning prior to the start of the North Country and Lake Region boys games.

The Falcons would edge out the Rangers by the score of 2-1.

