NEWPORT–With threatening skies overhead, the North Country Falcons welcomed in the Harwood Highlanders for their final game of the regular season.
With it being the final home game, it was also the Falcons' Senior Game, and prior to the start of the game the Falcons honored their departing seniors Julia Tanguay, Leah Lewis, Libby Prue, Clarissa Demers, Bailee Guyette, Sarah Scherer, and Natalie Desjarlais.
As for the game itself, North Country put forth a gritty effort, scoring the only goal of the game minutes into the first quarter, then holding the Highlanders at bay for the remainder of the contest to grab the 1-0 win.
Formore, see the Express on 10-20-21.