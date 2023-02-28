BARRE–The last time the North Country Falcons earned a spot in the Division II Championship Game was two years ago.
Back in 2021, the Falcons journey was a silent one, as spectators were not allowed in the building.
This time around the Falcon Faithful made up for lost opportunities, as they flocked to the Auditorium in Barre to see their top-seed Falcons take on the fourth-seeded Harwood Highlanders.
The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 2020, with the Highlanders grabbing the win.
This time around it would be different.
After a low-scoring first quarter, the Falcons’ offense caught fire in the second while their defense went in lockdown mode, as they turned a 23-7 lead at the half into a 42-23 win and a return to the championship game.
For the full story, see the Express on 3-1-23.
