The North Country Falcons picked up a 43-23 win over the Harwood Highlanders on Monday night to earn a spot in the Division II finals this Saturday against the winner of the Fair Haven and Spaulding game on Wednesday night. (Photo By Mike Olmstead).

BARRE–The last time the North Country Falcons earned a spot  in the Division II Championship Game was two years ago.

Back in 2021, the Falcons journey was a silent one, as spectators were not allowed in the building.

