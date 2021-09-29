NEWPORT–The North Country field hockey team welcomed in the Milton Yellowjackets on a sunny but brisk Tuesday afternoon.
North Country hadn’t been in a game since they traveled to take on MVU on the 16th, a game they won.
The Falcons would control play for most of the game, with Milton getting spurts of offense at various times.
Despite out-shooting the Yellowjackets 11-1, the Falcons would get just one past Milton netminder Emma Philbrook to grab the 1-0 win.
