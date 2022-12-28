AW

NCU's Aaliyah Wilburn (24) fights with a member of the Lyndon Vikings for control of the ball during the first half of Tuesday's game. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–After playing their first four games on the road, and having a fifth road game be postponed, the North Country girls basketball game welcomed in the Lyndon Institute Vikings for their home opener on Tuesday night.

North Country head coach Sarah Roy got to experience what it fees like to have a normal home opener, or even a normal home game period, for the first time since she signed on to coach the program.

Tags

Recommended for you