NEWPORT–After playing their first four games on the road, and having a fifth road game be postponed, the North Country girls basketball game welcomed in the Lyndon Institute Vikings for their home opener on Tuesday night.
North Country head coach Sarah Roy got to experience what it fees like to have a normal home opener, or even a normal home game period, for the first time since she signed on to coach the program.
In year one it was no fans and masks, which seemed to work out okay in the end, as they won it all that year.
Last season was masks and limited fans, and they played their final home game before the restrictions were lifted late in the season.
This year it was as full of a gym as the Falcon girls have had since the pandemic, and the fans in attendance were treated to a solid performance from the hometown team, as the Falcons were able to get out to a 16-6 lead after eight minutes of action and never looked back, cruising to a 59-37 win to move to 5-0 on the year.
