NEWPORT–On Wednesday night the North Country Falcons would welcome in the Milton Yellowjackets for a little boys high school basketball action.
Wednesday night was also Senior Night, and prior to the start of the game the Falcons honored their three outgoing seniors, Noah Fortin, Jorden Driver, and Cooper Brueck, for their contributions to the program.
As for the game itself, it would be a test of patience for the Falcons, as they had to figure how to penetrate the Jackets’ strong zone defense.
Finding themselves down after one, North Country would utilize their long-range shooting abilities to rally back and take the lead at the half.
An adjustment during the break would allow the Falcons to come out in the second half and calmly manage the clock while they took advantage of any openings to extend their lead and eventually come away with a 46-29 win.
