NCSenBB

North Country seniors Noah Fortin, Jorden Driver, and Cooper Brueck pose for a picture with members of their families prior to the start of the game. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–On Wednesday night the North Country Falcons would welcome in the Milton Yellowjackets for a little boys high school basketball action.

Wednesday night was also Senior Night, and prior to the start of the game the Falcons honored their three outgoing seniors, Noah Fortin, Jorden Driver, and Cooper Brueck, for their contributions to the program.

Tags

Recommended for you