BARRE–The top seeded North Country Falcons were the home team in Monday night’s showdown against the fifth seeded Green Wave of Mount Saint Joseph (MSJ).
The Falcons came into this game looking to make it back-to-back trips to the Division II championship game.
Unfortunately the Green Wave played the role of spoiler on this day, as MSJ would upset North Country, winning 49-38 to ensure a spot in the finals against the winner of tonight’s game between Montpelier and Spaulding.
