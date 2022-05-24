NEWPORT–North Country’s girls tennis Falcons welcomed in the U-32 Raiders for their final home match of the regular season.
Bring the final home match, it was also Senior Day, and prior to the start of the match, the team recognized their seniors Lexi Booth and Thea Potter for their contributions to the program.
As for the match itself, the Raiders were tardy in their arrival, delaying the start by close to half an hour.
When things did get underway, the Falcons put forth one of their best efforts of the season, but ended up on the losing end of a 6-1 score.
For more, see the Express on 5-25-22.