NEWPORT–The North Country 15-U Babe Ruth baseball team headed into Sunday needing to get a pair of wins against St. Johnsbury to capture the District Title and advance to the State Championships Tournament this coming weekend at Blue Mountain.
Having dispatched Lake Region in the semifinals on Saturday, they would come oh so close to achieving this goal, as they took game one 5-2 behind an excellent pitching performance by Kaden James, who went the distance.
It would take extra innings to settle the score in game two, and had a couple of close plays gone the Falcons' way, the outcome might have been different, but St. J would end up emerging victorious by the score of 4-3 after eight innings of play.
