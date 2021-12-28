LYNDON CENTER–When things are not going well, teams will often look to their leaders to help right the ship.
That is what the North Country Falcons had to do on Monday night when they traveled to take on the Lyndon Institute Vikings for the second game of their season series.
The Falcons won quite convincingly the first time around, but Monday’s tilt was a lot closer.
North Country found themselves down at the half, but seniors Ian Applegate and Cayde Micknak stepped up their game, scoring twenty-four of their combined thirty points in the final two quarters to help the Falcons get the 58-51 win and remain undefeated in the 2021-2022 season.
