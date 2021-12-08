NEWPORT–The North Country boys basketball team is coming off of a fantastic season that saw them advance all the way to the Division II title game.
While they lost to a very good Montpelier team, the boys learned a lot of important lessons that they hope will carry through to this season.
The Falcons will have a new look this year, as they are returning just six players from last year’s team, but coach John Gunn thinks this year’s team will be right in the mix of things in Division II.
For the full story, see the Express on 12-9-21.