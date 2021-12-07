NEWPORT–It will be a very different looking North Country Falcons team that takes to the court to defend their Division II State Championship this season.
Coach Sarah Roy was able to make history in her first season as head coach, bring home the first basketball title in program history.
Now, in her second season, she will look to a lot of new faces during the program’s first ever title defense after some very key cogs in the 2021 team have graduated and moved on.
Coach Roy talked about what the 2021-2022 Falcons will look like on Monday night before practice.
For the full story, see the Express on 12-8-21.