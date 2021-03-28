3-29NCGB

Behind their shielded faces, the North Country Falcons are all smiles after winning the first ever high school basketball championship in school history. The Falcons defeated the Fair Haven Slaters 49-38 to capture the Division II State Championship on Saturday at the Barre Auditorium. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Mike Olmstead

The North Country girls basketball team made history on Saturday afternoon when they defeated Fair Haven 49-38 to capture the Division II Title, the first basketball championship in school history. For more, see the Express on 3-30-21.

