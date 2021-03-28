3-29NCBB

The North Country Falcons made history with the program’s first appearance in a boys State Title Game on Sunday when they faced the Montpelier Solons. Unfortunately for the white and maroon the Solons would soar a little higher and pick up the win. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Mike Olmstead

The North COuntry boys basketball team fell just short of winning the Division Title on Sunday, losing 65-57. For more, see the Express on 3-30-21.

