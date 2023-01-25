NEWPORT–The North Country girls basketball team put their undefeated streak on the line on Tuesday night when they played host to the Colchester Lakers.
If you are familiar with this season’s version of the Falcons, you will know that they are a team that likes to get out to a quick start and be able to dictate the pace of the game based on their first eight minutes of action.
That would not be the case on Tuesday against the Lakers.
Colchester utilized a possession-based game that limited the Falcons’ touches with the ball.
While the Lakers were able to keep to the ball out of the hands of the Falcons early on, they would be unable to capitalize on their possession advantage, and eventually North Country did what they have done all season long, find a way to win.
They would break out in the second, dominate in the third, and from there go on to pick up the 51-16 win over the Lakers.
For the full story, see the Express on 1-26-23.