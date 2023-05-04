TS

North Country’s Tyra Scelza gets a fist bump from coach Travis Bingham after reaching third during Thursday afternoon’s game against South Burlington. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons rallied back from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to defeat the South Burlington Wolves 4-3 on Thursday afternoon. The win evens the team's record at 3-3 on the year. The Falcons will now travel to take on CVU on Saturday. Game time is set for 3:00.

