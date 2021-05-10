LRRelayboys

Lake Region's Quinn Snedeker, Thomas Hinton, Caleb Svayg and Cole Alexander competed in two different relay races on Saturday. (Photo Courtesy)

BURLINGTON–The North Country, Craftsbury, and Lake Region track and field teams were in action at the first big meet of the season, the Burlington Invitational, on Saturday.

For more, see the Express on 5-11-21.

