North Country's Justin Young (1) and Cooper Wheeler (4) celebrate in the end-zone during the first quarter of Friday night's game. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons made quick work of the Milton Yellowjackets on Friday evening, as they came away with 54-0 blowout win. For more, see the Express on 9-26-22.

