NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons made quick work of the Milton Yellowjackets on Friday evening, as they came away with 54-0 blowout win. For more, see the Express on 9-26-22.
Latest News
- New Parklet in Downtown Newport Opens
- Jen Barrett Sworn in as New Judge
- Falcons Roll Past Milton 54-0
- Patriots Look to Add to Home Win Streak Against Ravens
- Field Hockey Falcons Blanked by U-32 7-0
- North Country Boys Continue to Roll, Beat Lyndon 5-0
- O-line improvement key in bounce-back win by Patriots
- NCU, LR Announce Postponements
Popular Content
Articles
- North Country Boys Continue to Roll, Beat Lyndon 5-0
- New Parklet in Downtown Newport Opens
- Football Falcons Move to 3-0 For First Time Since 2011
- Folks React and Talk About the Legacy of Jose Batista and More
- Going, Going, Gone! Jay Peak Resort Sells at Auction
- NCU, LR Announce Postponements
- Tyler Tinker Makes Return to Newport at ETWA’s Event This Saturday
- Falcons Roll Past Milton 54-0
- Rural Edge Looking at Converting Former Sacred Heart School into Residential Housing
- Falcons Survive Late Push, Beat Milton 4-3
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.